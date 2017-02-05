4:24 pm, February 6, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

ARLnow.com

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » ARLnow.com » Major Power Outage in…

Major Power Outage in Ballston, Bluemont

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom February 5, 2017 5:35 pm 02/05/2017 05:35pm
Share

Emergency response and dark traffic lights near Ballston Common Mall (photo courtesy Katie Pyzyk)

As the minutes tick down to the start of the Super Bowl, more than 3,100 Dominion customers are currently without power in Arlington.

Dominion’s website says the cause of the widespread outage, centered around the Ballston and Bluemont neighborhoods, is “pending investigation.” Restoration of power is estimated between 7-9 p.m.

As the lights and traffic signals went out around Ballston, the fire department was called to investigate a possible fire at the under-renovation Ballston Common Mall. In the end it was determined to be a false alarm, possibly prompted by smoke from the mall’s rooftop generators as they kicked in.

Photo courtesy Katie Pyzyk

© 2015 ARLnow.com

Topics:
arlington Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com Latest News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » ARLnow.com » Major Power Outage in…
Advertiser Content


ARLnow.com

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

ARLnow.com