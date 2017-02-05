Major Power Outage in Ballston, Bluemont

As the minutes tick down to the start of the Super Bowl, more than 3,100 Dominion customers are currently without power in Arlington.

Dominion’s website says the cause of the widespread outage, centered around the Ballston and Bluemont neighborhoods, is “pending investigation.” Restoration of power is estimated between 7-9 p.m.

As the lights and traffic signals went out around Ballston, the fire department was called to investigate a possible fire at the under-renovation Ballston Common Mall. In the end it was determined to be a false alarm, possibly prompted by smoke from the mall’s rooftop generators as they kicked in.

Photo courtesy Katie Pyzyk

