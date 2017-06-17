Police search for Woodbridge man wanted for Saturday homicide

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a Saturday night homicide in the Nauck neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of South Lowell Street in Arlington at 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Police found Adonis Wright, 35, of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an Arlington County news release.

Wright was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the shooting resulted from a dispute between Wright and Daejon Tyrie Jones, who left the scene before the police arrived.

Jones, 23, of Woodbridge, was described as a black male. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 instead. Anyone with additional information regarding the investigations should contact Detective S. Bertollini at 703-228-4243.

