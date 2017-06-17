502

Arlington, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Police search for Woodbridge…

Police search for Woodbridge man wanted for Saturday homicide

By Jennifer Ortiz June 17, 2017 5:58 pm 06/17/2017 05:58pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a Saturday night homicide in the Nauck neighborhood.

Suspect Daejon Tyrie Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Jones, 23, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. (Courtesy Arlington County police)

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of South Lowell Street in Arlington at 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Police found Adonis Wright, 35, of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an Arlington County news release.

Wright was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the shooting resulted from a dispute between Wright and  Daejon Tyrie Jones, who left  the scene before the police arrived.

Jones, 23, of Woodbridge,  was described as a black male. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 instead. Anyone with additional information regarding the investigations should contact Detective S. Bertollini at 703-228-4243.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News crime Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Police search for Woodbridge…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Arlington, VA News