Arlington Co. police chief: Officers’ actions during fatal traffic stop were ‘reasonable,’ ‘prudent’

WASHINGTON — An attempted traffic stop on a highway exit ramp last month ended with shots fired by Arlington County Police, and now a preliminary investigation is finished.

It happened May 17, when officers tried more than once to pull over a wanted suspect who was driving on I-395.

The driver, 28-year-old Daniel G. Boak, eventually ended up on the exit ramp to Glebe Road, where he initially stopped for officers.

But the investigation so far shows Boak then put his truck in drive and hit an officer, pinning him against another vehicle.

At that point other officers opened fire on Boak, and the pinned officer was freed.

Boak later died from his injuries at Virginia Hospital Center.

Police Chief Jay Farr says the preliminary investigation shows his officers’ actions were “prudent, reasonable and within our established guidelines.”

The investigation remains active, and police say when it’s finished, the details will be given to the Commonwealth Attorney for independent review.

