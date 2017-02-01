Candymaker slated to move HQ to Rosslyn

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce that Nestle will move its U.S. headquarters to Rosslyn.

The governor is slated to make an economic development announcement at a building on North Moore Street Wednesday afternoon. A source confirms to WTOP that the company is Nestle.

NBC Washington and the Washington Business Journal also reported that Nestle would be coming to Rosslyn, also citing unnamed sources.

At an economic conference in Falls Church on Wednesday morning, the governor would only say that a major corporation would be moving its headquarters here from California. He would not confirm that the company is Nestle.

“You’ll all know the name,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe said the unnamed company would be filling an office building that has stood empty for four years.

The Switzerland-based chocolate company currently maintains its U.S. headquarter in Glendale, California. The company includes Purina, Gerber and Stouffer’s among its other products.

