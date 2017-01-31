Pentagon City Mall to Hold Lunar New Year Party

Though the Lunar New Year is technically already upon us, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is planning to mark the occasion next week with a party.

The shopping mall at 1100 S. Hayes Street is scheduled to ring in the Year of the Rooster with dragon and lion dances, “Asian-inspired fashion shows,” and in-store discounts on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon-5 p.m.

The event will also have food samples, a tea ceremony, calligraphy demonstrations and live music from a Chinese instrument ensemble, organizers said.

“To help guests fully immerse in the diverse atmosphere, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City will team up with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce to host a traditional-style Chinese Spring Festival, complete with activities and entertainment,” a press release for the event says.

The celebration will take place on Metro level of the mall’s food court.

Image via Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

