WASHINGTON — An Arlington, Virginia, man, has been charged with murder in the death of his roommate, Arlington police said Tuesday.

Heber Amaya-Gallo, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Michael Wiggins. Police said a verbal argument between the two men Monday turned physical resulting in Wiggins’ death.

Police were called to a residence in the 5100 block of 7th Road S. near Tyrol Hill Park around 2 p.m. Monday where officers found Wiggins’ body. Police initially arrested three men at the residences, including Amaya-Gallo, but later determined the other two men were witnesses, and they were not charged.

Police did not describe the nature of Wiggins’ injuries. The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

