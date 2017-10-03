201.5
Arundel High alum injured in Las Vegas shooting

By Abigail Constantino October 3, 2017
Tina Frost, 27, grew up in Crofton, and graduated from Arundel High School in 2008. She was in Las Vegas when 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday.

WASHINGTON — An Anne Arundel County school graduate is one of the victims injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

The attack became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with 59 killed and 527 wounded.

Paddock killed himself in a hotel room before police arrived.

According to the high school’s Facebook page, Frost was on the soccer team and was on the All-County team in 2007.

Frost underwent surgery Monday and lost her right eye, according to updates Frost’s mother posted on a GoFundMe page. Her family flew to Las Vegas to be with her.

Her mother said Tina is “critically stable,” and is expected to remain in the intensive care unit for at least a week.

The high school is collecting money for the family. Donations can also be made through the GoFundMe account established for Frost and her family.

“Arundel High School is a very, very close-knit community, that in times like this rallies around their own,” said public schools spokesman Bob Mosier. “This certainly, I expect, would be no exception.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

