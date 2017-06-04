Fire, EMS personnel in Md. who died in line of duty are honored

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Each year, the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation honors fire and rescue personnel in the state who have lost their lives in service.

Every first Sunday in June, new names of those who have either died on the job or from service-related causes are added to the permanent Wall of Honor in Annapolis. And this year, five names were unveiled on the memorial, which sits on a triangle of land at Calvert and Bladen streets, right across a bridge spanning College Creek.

Those honored during the 12th annual service included Montgomery County’s Charles “Rick” Gentilcore, 52, who died earlier this year after co-workers found him unresponsive in the Burtonsville volunteer fire station.

“It’s all about making sure that the fire service family knows that when someone gives the ultimate sacrifice, their service doesn’t end there,” said Tami Bulla, president of Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department, which is where Gentilcore worked as a career firefighter.

Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation hosted its 12th annual service honoring fallen fire and rescue personnel on Sunday. (WTOP/Liz Anderson)

“They become a part of the legend of the fire service, and we retell it [his story] to remind them of what it means to give that sacrifice and to remind the family that sacrifice is continuing on through fire service, indefinitely,” Bulla said.

Also honored was Christopher Eugene Hill, 46, of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, who died of cancer in July 2016.

Others added to the Wall of Honor included Charles David “Duffy” Crist of Fort Detrick Fire and Emergency Services, who died in February 1967; Robert “Bob” Traynelis of St. Michaels Fire Department, Inc., who died in May 2016; and Jacob A. Howser of Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services, who died in March 2017.

People in attendance also remembered those they knew whose names were already on the wall.

“These things are well needed, and this Wall of Honor — they’ll be here forever when we’re even gone,” said Phil Miller. He remembered John Ulmschneider, who was killed in the line of duty in April 2016, and two other young firefighters who died during an on-duty traffic accident in 1971.

“Well, what is nice, and we hear from lots of families — they come back here other days of the year where they can walk in, go to the name, and sit there and talk to them, pray for them or sit on one of our lovely benches,” said Dennis Beard, a retired lieutenant from Howard County Fire and Rescue, who now serves as treasurer for the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation.

“It’s a place where families can come and remember the lives of those that we lost,” he added.

When asked if he knew any of the folks whose names are now enshrined on the Wall of Honor, Beard said, “Oh yeah, yeah. Several of the names on the wall, yes. Yes. Knew them very well. Very well.”

