Cooling centers open in Anne Arundel County as temperatures rise

WASHINGTON — Cooling centers are opening immediately Sunday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland in response to rising temperatures, high humidity and poor air quality.

Police stations will provide use of their community rooms until 6 p.m. The centers are accessible, air-conditioned and have restrooms. However, anyone experiencing a medical emergency, even a heat-related one, should call 911 as medical care will not be available in the centers.

The following police stations are serving as cooling centers in Anne Arundel County Sunday:

939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Cooling centers in D.C. activate when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. Residents are encouraged to seek public buildings such as libraries, recreation centers and other air-conditioned community facilities. To avoid heat-related illness, officials recommend drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, wearing loose, light-colored clothing, and staying in air-conditioned places during the hottest part of the day.

