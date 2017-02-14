8:08 am, February 1, 2017
14 moved after carbon monoxide leak at assisted living center

By Letese' Clark | @LeteseClark February 1, 2017 7:27 am 02/01/2017 07:27am
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen people at an assisted living center in Anne Arundel County have been moved after a carbon monoxide leak in one of the buildings.

The odorless gas was detected shortly after 3 a.m. in the common areas of the west wing of the Kris Leigh Assisted Living Center, said Lt. Russell Davies, with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Thirteen residents and one employee were moved from the west building to the east building.

The gas was then cut off and no one was injured, Davies said. Officials believe the heating and air system may be the cause of the leak.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News carbon monoxide leak Latest News letese clark Local News Maryland News
