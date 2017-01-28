3:30 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Anne Arundel County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Md. dives into cold…

Md. dives into cold with annual polar bear plunge

By John Domen January 28, 2017 12:39 pm 01/28/2017 12:39pm
2 Shares

Despite the biting cold, swimmers splashed their way into the Chesapeake for the 21st annual polar bear plunge.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It’s unusual to see swimwear at this time in Maryland, but the 21st annual polar bear plunge brought sparsely-dressed participants to Sandy Point State Park on Saturday.

Despite the biting cold, swimmers splashed their way into the Chesapeake to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland.

Ashley Fields and Amanda Fields of Ellicott City, and Marissa Bartol of Silver Spring, were dressed like Vikings, walking around with soggy cardboard swords after jumping into the Chesapeake Bay during Saturday’s Polar Bear Plunge.  How cold was it?

“Not cold enough for the Vikings,” yelled Ashley Fields before letting out a big “whoo!”

Bartol said it didn’t feel that bad.

“I’m used to it,”  the soggy Silver Spring resident said just after making it back on to dry land. “It’s actually warmer outside the water than it was inside.”

“I would disagree with that,” countered Amanda Fields.

Josie Waugh of Carroll County, Maryland, said she was “freezing.”

But that was before she got into the water.  “Actually, I feel better before I did in the water,” she said. “But it’s still really cold.”

It’s the third time Waugh has done this, and despite the uncomfortable conditions, she said this was a better time than past years.  “There was no snow on the beach this time, so it’s been great.”  When a friend mentioned there was no ice in the water though, she quickly shot back “there was definitely ice in the water.”

She said she lost her breath when she first time she walked into the water.  “You can’t breathe in there,” she said.  “I actually fell trying to high-five the police, so he pulled me up, thank goodness. But I still went under.  I had no strength. I just wiped out.”

Waugh said she had a great time this year. “I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Money raised during the event benefits the Maryland Special Olympics. As of Friday afternoon, about $2.1 million was raised.  People will still be able to donate — organizers had a goal of $2.5 million total.  Jim Schmutz, the president and CEO for Special Olympics, said hat despite the cold and the unhelpful wind, people ware “energized” by the environment.

“As cold as it is out there, it’s a warm environment,” he said.

The excitement and the adrenaline of the thousands who plunged their way into the Bay backed that assertion.  With a Guiness Book of World Records spot on the line for the most Polar Bear Plungers in one 24-hour period, Schmutz was hoping all the paperwork and photographic evidence will land this event in the history books.

 

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News chesapeake Latest News Local News Maryland News polar bear plunge sandy point state park special olympics maryland
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Md. dives into cold…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Immigration, refugee ban protests
44th annual March for Life
Tom Clancy auction
Today in History: Jan. 29
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency