Pets Houston owners felt obliged to give up now in Chicago

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 8:16 pm 09/03/2017 08:16pm
A PAWS Chicago volunteer holds one of 43 dogs and cats at the animal shelter on Sunday, Sept. 3 2017, after being rescued from the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. (Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Volunteers in Chicago have returned from Houston with 43 cats and dogs that their owners in flood-damaged Houston felt they had no choice but to give up for good.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports volunteers from PAWS Chicago spent three days in Houston and returned Sunday with the animals in three vans.

Volunteer Mark Lukas says the owners were tearful about parting with their pets. But he says the owners themselves no longer had homes and were happy the animals, including puppies and kittens, would find shelter.

The volunteers were moved by the support the received in Texas. Customers at one restaurant collected money to pay for the volunteers’ dinner.

Most of the animals require some medical treatment, including for skin diseases. Once treated, they’ll be available for adoption.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
