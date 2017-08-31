501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Woman loses bid to…

Woman loses bid to decide health treatment for Great Danes

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:13 am 08/31/2017 09:13am
Share

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has declined to rule for now on a New Hampshire woman’s request to have control over care for more than 80 Great Danes that were seized from her home.

Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, was charged in June with two counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found the dogs living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

Fay pleaded not guilty and filed an injunction requesting that the state stop allowing surgeries to be performed on the dogs.

Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Wednesday declined to make a decision on Fay’s request, pending the criminal case against her. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?