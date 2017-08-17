501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Woman attacked by coyote…

Woman attacked by coyote while walking on upstate NY trail

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 8:43 am 08/17/2017 08:43am
Share

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a coyote while walking on a trail in a rural upstate New York town.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the woman encountered the animal on a trail along a canal in the town of Kingsbury on Wednesday. Police say she suffered bites to her face, arm and leg before jumping into the canal to get away from the coyote.

The woman walked to a nearby house to get help. Officials say she was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Information on her condition hasn’t been released.

Officials believe the coyote may be rabid. Police and state environmental conservation officers searched the area where the attacked occurred but didn’t find the animal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?