Watch: Raccoon stuck in a jam with head in peanut butter jar

WASHINGTON — This fuzzy fool isn’t doing his film friend Rocket from “Guardians of the Galaxy” any favors in the respectability department.

A raccoon on Long Island fumbled around a Farmingdale, New York neighborhood with its head lodged in a peanut butter jar Sunday.

The family who found the beguiled trash-panda posted a video of the rascally raccoon to Facebook after calling authorities who, with gloved hands and a snare, freed the curious critter.

See the video below:

