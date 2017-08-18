Prosecutor: Marital dispute led to double homicide, suicide

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a marital dispute apparently led a man to kill his wife, his 7-year-old son and the family dog in their New Jersey home before killing himself.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how 51-year-old Gregg Scott died. But the wounds appear self-inflicted.

Officials say his wife, 48-year-old Kimberly Dunphey and his son, Owen Scott, died of blunt force trauma injuries.

The family and their dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their Lacey Township home.

