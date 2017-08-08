501.5
Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:40 pm 08/08/2017 08:40pm
A Hawaiian monk seal pup, right, and her mother rest on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU (AP) — State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won’t become accustomed to interacting with people.

National Marine Fisheries Service Regional Marine Mammal Response Coordinator David Schofield said Tuesday officials will take the seal shortly after it is weaned. He says they’ll move it to a remote, undisclosed part of Oahu island.

Schofield says officials have moved newly weaned seals from other areas popular with people in the past, like Poipu (poy-POO’) on Kauai.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. There are only 1,400 remaining in the wild.

The seal’s mother gave birth in late June. It was the first seal born in the popular tourist district since record-keeping began a few decades ago.

