Coast Guard awards medals for videotaped rescue during flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard has awarded medals to four people for rescuing a woman and her dog from a sinking car during historic flooding in Louisiana last summer, a dramatic scene captured on video.

David Phung received a Silver Lifesaving Medal during a ceremony Friday in Baton Rouge. The Coast Guard says he’s the 2,160th person to receive the medal since its creation in 1874.

Phung jumped off a boat and ripped open the top of a convertible to rescue Hailey Brouillette from a car sinking into floodwaters on Aug. 13 — then dipped down to save her poodle mix, Sassy.

Phung’s brother-in-law, Jason Dixon; his 14-year-old nephew, Brandon Barrett; and WAFB-TV reporter Robbie Reynold received Meritorious Public Service medals.

The reporter’s video of the rescue has millions of YouTube views.

___

This story has been corrected to show the rescue happened Aug. 13, not Aug. 16.

