501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Coast Guard awards medals…

Coast Guard awards medals for videotaped rescue during flood

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 11:43 am 08/04/2017 11:43am
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard has awarded medals to four people for rescuing a woman and her dog from a sinking car during historic flooding in Louisiana last summer, a dramatic scene captured on video.

David Phung received a Silver Lifesaving Medal during a ceremony Friday in Baton Rouge. The Coast Guard says he’s the 2,160th person to receive the medal since its creation in 1874.

Phung jumped off a boat and ripped open the top of a convertible to rescue Hailey Brouillette from a car sinking into floodwaters on Aug. 13 — then dipped down to save her poodle mix, Sassy.

Phung’s brother-in-law, Jason Dixon; his 14-year-old nephew, Brandon Barrett; and WAFB-TV reporter Robbie Reynold received Meritorious Public Service medals.

The reporter’s video of the rescue has millions of YouTube views.

___

This story has been corrected to show the rescue happened Aug. 13, not Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?