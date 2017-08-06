501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Possible trial date for…

Possible trial date for man accused of abusing dog Puppy Doe

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 10:19 pm 08/06/2017 10:19pm
Share
In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. Czerkawski, who is charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized, faces multiple animal cruelty charges in the trial scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Massachusetts. (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP)

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized could be heading to trial nearly four years after the dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a Massachusetts playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skee) faces multiple animal cruelty charges. His case is scheduled Monday for trial assignment, meaning a judge may pick a new trial date.

The trial had been scheduled for July 25 but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog was euthanized.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty. He has suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

___

This story has been corrected to show the case is scheduled for trial assignment on Monday, not scheduled for trial on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?