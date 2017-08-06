Possible trial date for man accused of abusing dog Puppy Doe

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized could be heading to trial nearly four years after the dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a Massachusetts playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skee) faces multiple animal cruelty charges. His case is scheduled Monday for trial assignment, meaning a judge may pick a new trial date.

The trial had been scheduled for July 25 but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog was euthanized.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty. He has suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

___

This story has been corrected to show the case is scheduled for trial assignment on Monday, not scheduled for trial on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.