First pair of screaming hairy armadillo pups born at National Zoo

By Jennifer Ortiz August 31, 2017 9:17 am 08/31/2017 09:17am
Two screaming hairy armadillo pups were born at the National Zoo on Aug. 11. (Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo)

WASHINGTON — Two screaming hairy armadillo pups were born Aug. 11 at Smithsonian’s National Zoo — the first pair ever born at the zoo.

The pups weigh 144 grams and 159 grams and they’re so brand-new, they haven’t even opened their eyes yet. The National Zoo says it’s still too early to determine the gender of the pups.

However, their bodies, covered in bony plates, already have fine hairs all over.

The armadillos are spending all of their time in their nest, and visitors won’t be able to see them until they have grown and gotten used to their enclosure, said the National Zoo in a news release.

As for mom and dad, Amber and Dylan Walter, it’s their first time as parents. They were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’s Screaming Hairy Armadillo Species Survival Plan.

Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America. Their name comes from the large amount of hair they have compared to other armadillo species and the noise they make when they’re in danger.

Even though they’re the cutest handful as pups, you won’t want to mess with them when they’re grown. Below is a video of the noise screaming hairy armadillos make when they sense danger.

Topics:
