First pair of screaming hairy armadillo pups born at National Zoo

WASHINGTON — Two screaming hairy armadillo pups were born Aug. 11 at Smithsonian’s National Zoo — the first pair ever born at the zoo.

The pups weigh 144 grams and 159 grams and they’re so brand-new, they haven’t even opened their eyes yet. The National Zoo says it’s still too early to determine the gender of the pups.

However, their bodies, covered in bony plates, already have fine hairs all over.

The armadillos are spending all of their time in their nest, and visitors won’t be able to see them until they have grown and gotten used to their enclosure, said the National Zoo in a news release.

😱2 screaming hairy armadillo pups were born Aug. 11. They are the first pups ever born at the Zoo! #WeSaveSpecies https://t.co/pdUPmuknrI pic.twitter.com/82bEuPjj20 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 31, 2017

As for mom and dad, Amber and Dylan Walter, it’s their first time as parents. They were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’s Screaming Hairy Armadillo Species Survival Plan.

Screaming hairy armadillos are native to South America. Their name comes from the large amount of hair they have compared to other armadillo species and the noise they make when they’re in danger.

Even though they’re the cutest handful as pups, you won’t want to mess with them when they’re grown. Below is a video of the noise screaming hairy armadillos make when they sense danger.

