501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » 5 dogs perish in…

5 dogs perish in Florida in fire at Almost Home Pet Resort

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:40 am 08/09/2017 06:40am
Share

VALRICO, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs have died in a fire at a Florida “pet resort.”

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials said in a news release that firefighters found the dogs after knocking down flames at the Almost Home Pet Resort on Tuesday night.

Officials say the damage from the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

It took about 30 minutes to control the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valrico is a suburb of Tampa on Florida’s west coast.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?