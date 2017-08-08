501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » 1,200 miles, 46 days,…

1,200 miles, 46 days, 1 storm: The story of Trotsy the cat

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:40 pm 08/08/2017 01:40pm
Share
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, Ana Fontana holds her calico cat Trotsy after being reunited with the cat in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Krueger and Fontana were traveling from Arizona to New Jersey when the stopped for a meal in Crestview, Florida on June 18, 2017. Trotsy escaped from the couple's car and was lost for 46 days before an animal control officer trapped her and notified the couple, who traveled from New Jersey to pick up the cat. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A New Jersey cat’s Florida adventure lasted 46 days.

Steve Kreuger and Ana Fontana stopped in a Crestview, Florida, restaurant on June 18 while driving from his house in Bullhead City, Arizona, to her Toms River, New Jersey, home. They left Trotsy in the car with the windows cracked several inches.

A thunderstorm spooked Trotsy, who bolted. Fontana tells the Northwest Florida Daily News they posted fliers and she never stopped hoping.

Last week, someone called local animal control about a stray calico cat. Kennel tech Tanja Keeler noticed the resemblance to the cat in the flyer, called the couple and they drove 1,200 miles for a reunion.

Fontana calls Trotsy a “survivor.” They adopted her seven years ago after finding her in the bathtub of a foreclosed home.

___

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?