501

Animals & Pets

Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Pets best left at…

Pets best left at home during Fourth of July fireworks

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 30, 2017 3:29 pm 06/30/2017 03:29pm
Share
If your pet is scared of thunderstorms like Dexter, they're also likely to be terrified of fireworks. (WTOP/Kristi King)

WASHINGTON — Some people bring their dogs everywhere, but pet experts say it’s best if four-legged friends skip Independence Day festivities.

If your pet is scared of thunderstorms, they’re also likely to be terrified of fireworks, experts say.

Related Stories

“The safest place for your pet really is to be at home, not in a crowded or noisy place that’s unfamiliar,” said Matt Williams with the Humane Rescue Alliance. “Some people push the envelope a little bit — and we don’t want to see that. We want people to take all the precautions in the world.”

For pets frightened by fireworks, Williams recommends creating a safe place for them. Put their bed in a closet or small room with the curtains drawn and turn on the TV or radio for white noise. If there is a chance of neighborhood fireworks, be mindful when opening and closing outside doors.

“They get stressed out and run and that’s the last thing we want,” Williams said.

If pets get loose, Williams said people should contact local animal control authorities to report a missing animal. Make sure ID tags and/or microchips have current contact information.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Scheduled events, road closures around the Mall
Getting around on July 4
Best area events
Ways to stay safe with fireworks
More Fourth of July News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Animals & Pets dogs fireworks Fourth of July Holiday News independence day kristi king Latest News Living News Local News pets
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Pets best left at…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Animals & Pets