Video: Black bear breaks into Colorado home, plays piano

By Hanna Choi June 7, 2017 9:54 am 06/07/2017 09:54am
WASHINGTON — It was a bear, not a burglar, that broke into a Colorado home to make its debut as “Beartoven.”

Surveillance footage of a house in Vail shows a black bear snuffling about in what appears to be the living room of a home. The bear makes its way over to the piano, where it strikes a dissonant chord.

The homeowner, Katie Hawley, discovered the video footage after coming home to find her living room and kitchen damaged.

Thinking it was a burglar, Hawley called Vail Police, who determined that a black bear had entered through an open window, according to ABC 7. The bear then helped itself to a snack from the freezer before taking a quick piano break.

“I was not expecting that at all — it is kind of crazy but kind of fun,” Hawley told CBS News.

In a town statement, Vail officials said, “The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly, according to police.”

Watch the clip of the bear below.

