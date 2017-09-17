Police investigate bomb threat in Alexandria office building

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a bomb threat at an office building on Prince Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the office building is located in the 600 block of Prince Street.

Due to the investigation, Alexandria police closed off Prince Street from North Washington Street to St. Asaph Street; St. Asaph Street from Prince Street to King Street; and King Street from St. Asaph Street to Washington Street.



This is a developing story.

Below is the general area of current police activity:

