501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Alexandria, VA News » Police investigate bomb threat…

Police investigate bomb threat in Alexandria office building

By Jennifer Ortiz September 17, 2017 9:48 pm 09/17/2017 09:48pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a bomb threat at an office building on Prince Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the office building is located in the 600 block of Prince Street.

Due to the investigation, Alexandria police closed off Prince Street from North Washington Street to St. Asaph Street; St. Asaph Street from Prince Street to King Street; and King Street from St. Asaph Street to Washington Street.

This is a developing story.

Below is the general area of current police activity:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News bomb threat jennifer ortiz king street Latest News Local News office buildings Prince Street Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?