Alexandria police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a fatal Saturday night crash on South Van Dorn Street.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria at 9:41 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash.

According to a news release from Alexandria police, Zain Siddiqui, 22, of Alexandria, was driving northbound on South Van Dorn Street when he was involved in a minor crash with little damage.

Siddiqui was conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

Once there, his condition worsened and he died.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Alexandria Police ask that witnesses or people with information regarding this incident contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703-746-6673.

