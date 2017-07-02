2 Va. men convicted of burglarizing firearms dealer

WASHINGTON — Two Virginia men were convicted Monday by a federal jury of conspiracy and theft of firearms from a federally licensed dealer.

Preston G. Holmes III, 23, and Matthew D. Jones, 23, burglarized a dealer in Chantilly and stole 35 handguns.

Holmes and Jones were also involved in attempted thefts from federally licensed dealers in Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison.

A federal judge will decide their sentence on Sept. 12, 2017.

