Del Ray streets near congressional baseball shooting reopen

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 18, 2017 9:00 am 06/18/2017 09:00am
The Alexandria YMCA and Eugene Simpson Stadium are both back open Saturday after Wednesday's baseball practice shooting. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police on Saturday reopened all the Del Ray neighborhood streets that had been closed since a gunman shot and injured people practicing for a congressional baseball game Wednesday.

Both the YMCA and Eugene Simpson Stadium reopened Saturday morning.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise suffered the most severe injuries in the shooting by suspect James Hodgkinson.

“He was as critical as you can be when he came in,” Dr. Jack Salva, with MedStar Hospital Washington Center, said during a news conference Friday.

Hodgkinson was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police during the rampage.

According to multiple sources, Hodgkinson had a list of names at the time of the shooting.

A map of the affected area:

WTOP’s Dennis Foley contributed to this story.

This story was updated 6/18 at approximately 9 a.m. to reflect that the Alexandria YMCA and Eugene Simpson Stadium have both reopened.

