WASHINGTON — Another exciting find has been unearthed by archaeologists at a construction site along the Alexandria waterfront.

What looks like two sets of human remains were found Thursday at South Union and Duke streets.

That’s where Robinson Terminal South used to be, and where a new development called Robinson Landing is being built.

The remains might have been buried there 200 or even 300 years ago, when people were not always buried in cemeteries, said the city. It added that it’s committed to treating the remains with respect as it works to determine who the people were.

It is a private construction site, so the find is not open for public view.

Another site of note is across the street: Hotel Indigo, where a 50-foot-long ship dating from the 1700s was uncovered in 2015.

The Alexandria Archaeology Museum is working to raise money to help pay for the ship’s preservation.

