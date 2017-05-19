Alexandria, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Alexandria, VA News » Archaeologists unearth human remains…

Archaeologists unearth human remains at Alexandria building site

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 19, 2017 5:50 pm 05/19/2017 05:50pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Another exciting find has been unearthed by archaeologists at a construction site along the Alexandria waterfront.

Related Gallery

Digging through the mystery of Alexandria waterfront’s 18th-century ship

Archaeologists have unearthed the 50-foot ship. They still do not know what it was used for, but they do now know how old it is and where it is from.

What looks like two sets of human remains were found Thursday at South Union and Duke streets.

That’s where Robinson Terminal South used to be, and where a new development called Robinson Landing is being built.

The remains might have been buried there 200 or even 300 years ago, when people were not always buried in cemeteries, said the city. It added that it’s committed to treating the remains with respect as it works to determine who the people were.

It is a private construction site, so the find is not open for public view.

Another site of note is across the street: Hotel Indigo, where a 50-foot-long ship dating from the 1700s was uncovered in 2015.

The Alexandria Archaeology Museum is working to raise money to help pay for the ship’s preservation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
alexandria waterfront Alexandria, VA News Latest News Local News michelle basch Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Alexandria, VA News » Archaeologists unearth human remains…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Alexandria, VA News