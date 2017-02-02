2:39 pm, February 7, 2017
Alexandria, VA
2 honored for helping Metro rider who collapsed at station

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:57 am 02/07/2017 07:57am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Officials are honoring a Good Samaritan and a Metro Transit Police Department officer who came to the aid of a Metro rider who collapsed on the platform of a Virginia station.

Metro says in a statement that on Tuesday it and the Alexandria Fire Department will hold a news conference to honor bystander Debra Anderson and Officer Joanne Dill. Metro says that on Jan. 31, a Metro customer collapsed on the platform of the Braddock Road Station and Anderson and Dill went to the man’s aid, performing CPR and using an automatic defibrillator while waiting for emergency responders.

Metro says that the customer was taken to the hospital by the Alexandria Fire Department and that the person survived.

