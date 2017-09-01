501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » US military says Somalia…

US military says Somalia airstrike kills al-Shabab fighter

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 1:29 pm 09/01/2017 01:29pm
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed an al-Shabab extremist and wounded another.

The statement Friday by the U.S. Africa Command says the strike was carried out Thursday near Barawe in southern Somalia.

The statement says al-Shabab “has cemented its control of southern and central Somalia” and used the area to “plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid and to shelter other radical terrorists.”

The U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes against fighters with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group.

That includes more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?