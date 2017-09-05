501.5
UN approves resolution paving the way for sanctions in Mali

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 10:40 pm 09/05/2017 10:40pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution paving the way for sanctions against those in Mali who obstruct a 2015 peace agreement by continuing attacks or delaying its implementation.

The French-sponsored resolution would also sanction those who obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and violate international human rights or humanitarian law.

The resolution establishes a sanctions committee to designate individuals and entities that should be put on the sanctions blacklist.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre told the council after the vote that the resolution “sends a very strong dissuasive message” to those still fighting and impeding peace to change their behavior.

Islamic extremists who seized control of Mali’s north in 2012 were forced out of strongholds by a French-led military intervention. But jihadists remain active in the region.

