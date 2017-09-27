Uganda ejects lawmakers opposed to president’s long rule

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A government-backed lawmaker introduced a measure Wednesday that seeks to extend the long-time president’s rule, following a fight in which opposition lawmakers were forcibly evicted from the legislative chamber.

The evictions came after the parliamentary speaker, a member of the ruling party, accused some lawmakers of obstructing proceedings in a riotous session Tuesday during which legislators brawled over efforts to introduce legislation to remove the presidential age limit of 75 from Uganda’s constitution.

Footage from the legislative chamber showed some opposition member of parliament being physically manhandled and dragged out by plainclothes security officials. The leader of the opposition, after complaining that special forces had been used to evict her colleagues, later led her team in walking out.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is 73 and has ruled Uganda since taking power by force in 1986, is ineligible to run again in 2021 if the age barrier stays.

Draft legislation seeking to remove the age barrier will now be published in the government gazette before it is brought for debate in the national assembly.

The move to jettison the age limit is widely seen as an effort by Museveni to extend his rule. Museveni himself has ducked the question of whether he is interested in more time in office, saying recently that the matter is not so important.

But critics say behind the scenes he is orchestrating the move by lawmakers to remove the last hurdle to extend his presidency, possibly to rule for life.

Uganda’s ruling party enjoys an overwhelming majority in the national assembly and the bill is expected to pass.

The country’s media regulator Wednesday restricted live coverage of parliamentary sessions, leading local television channels to stop broadcasting a live feed.

Police have violently broken up street demonstrations protesting the effort to amend the constitution. Presidential term limits were removed from Uganda’s constitution in 2005.

Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security, took power by force in 1986 and was re-elected last year in a poll marred by allegations of fraud and voter intimidation.

Although Museveni warned in the past that Africa’s problem was leaders “who want to overstay in power,” he has since said he was speaking about leaders who were not elected.

Uganda has never seen a peaceful change of power since independence from Britain in 1962.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.