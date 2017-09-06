501.5
Togo opposition parties hold protests demanding term limits

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:54 am 09/06/2017 10:54am
LOME, Togo (AP) — Thousands of people in Togo have taken to the streets to demand presidential term limits.

Internet and phone line connections appeared to be down ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled demonstrations.

Opposition parties are trying to prevent President Faure Gnassingbe from running for a fourth term in 2020 elections.

Amnesty International says security forces killed at least two people and injured several others during similar protests in August, while dozens of people were imprisoned.

The rights group has called on authorities in the small West African nation to avoid excessive use of force.

While Gnassingbe has not said he will run in 2020, the National Panafrican Party, which called for the protests, says it suspects he will not quit unless the opposition compels him to step down.

