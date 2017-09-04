501.5
Rwanda: Police question former presidential hopeful Rwigara

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan police say they are questioning a former presidential hopeful who is suspected of forgery and tax evasion.

Police spokesman Theos Badege says officers forced their way into the home of Diane Rwigara after they were denied entry. Badege says she failed to respond to three summonses.

Rwigara could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Rwigara is a women’s rights activist who attempted to run against longtime President Paul Kagame in last month’s election. But her name did not appear on the ballot after the election board said she did not have enough support.

Police say she is under investigation for allegedly forging some signatures in support of her bid.

Kagame won by nearly 99 percent of the vote. He is frequently accused of being intolerant of dissent.

