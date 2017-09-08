501.5
Rwanda: Former presidential hopeful Rwigara arrested again

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 12:45 pm 09/08/2017 12:45pm
FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo, women's rights activist and presidential candidate Diane Shima Rwigara, 35, is photographed next to a portrait of her father, business tycoon Assinapol Rwigara, at her home in Kigali, Rwanda. The brother of the former presidential hopeful in Rwanda said Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 that Diane Rwigara has been arrested again in the capital. (AP Photo, File)

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The brother of a former presidential hopeful in Rwanda says Diane Rwigara has been arrested again in the capital.

Aristide Rwigara, who lives in the United States, says his sister was taken from their Kigali home Friday along with their mother, Adeline, and sister Anne.

Rwandan police have not confirmed the arrest. Authorities have said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax evasion and forgery. She was briefly arrested late last month.

The Rwigara family says it has been targeted by the government over Rwigara’s criticisms of longtime President Paul Kagame.

Rwigara was a women’s rights activist before she announced plans to seek the presidency in last month’s election. Rwanda’s electoral board disqualified her, saying she didn’t have enough signatures to support her candidacy.

