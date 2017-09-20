201.5
Pence applauds UN resolution on peacekeeping reform

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 2:07 pm 09/20/2017 02:07pm
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence greets British Prime Minister Theresa May during a high level Security Council meeting on United Nations peacekeeping operations, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is backing reforms to reduce inefficiencies, corruption and abuse in the world body’s far-flung peacekeeping operations, a key priority of the Trump administration at the U.N. General Assembly this week.

Vice President Mike Pence applauded Wednesday’s resolution in a speech to the council.

He said all peacekeeping missions should have an exit strategy, noting that “when a mission succeeds, we must not prolong it. When a mission underperforms, we should restructure it. And when a mission consistently fails to fulfill a mandate of this council, we should end it.”

Some peacekeeping missions have been successful, including Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast, but others have been criticized for abuse and corruption. The joint U.N.-African Union mission in Darfur has been criticized for inefficiency.

