Nigeria, South Africa say…

Nigeria, South Africa say they are out of recession

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 8:05 am 09/05/2017 08:05am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two of Africa’s leading economies say they have emerged from recession.

South Africa and Nigeria on Tuesday released figures showing economic growth in the second quarter of this year.

South Africa’s government says the gross domestic product grew by 2.5 percent in the quarter, helped by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors. The country announced in June it had entered recession.

Nigeria’s government says its GDP grew by .55 percent in the quarter, aided by growing oil production. The West African power has struggled to diversify its economy beyond oil and has suffered from militant attacks on oil facilities in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Nigeria had been in recession since last year.

