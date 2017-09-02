Kenya president warns judiciary after it nullifies election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president is promising to “fix” the judicial system after the Supreme Court nullified last month’s election, and he warns the chief justice and judiciary not to interfere with the electoral commission as the country prepares for a new presidential vote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday again accused the court of overturning the will of the people after he was declared the winner of the Aug. 8 election. The court on Friday said the electoral commission had committed irregularities in the vote and called for a new election within 60 days.

Kenyatta says the country’s judiciary has a “problem” and his administration will revisit the issue once it is re-elected.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had petitioned the court challenging Kenyatta’s win, claiming manipulation. He now wants the electoral commission disbanded.

