Kenya opposition says electoral officials’ lives threatened

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 8:08 am 09/08/2017 08:08am
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, standing through the sunroof of the presidential vehicle, addresses his supporters as a presidential guard provides security, left, on a street in Ongata Rongai, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Kenya faces an Oct. 17 vote after the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta's re-election but opposition leader Raila Odinga said Tuesday he does not accept the date, demanding reforms to the electoral commission and other "legal and constitutional guarantees." (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The lives of some top officials with Kenya’s electoral commission are under “serious threat” from the government ahead of the new presidential election next month, opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed Friday.

Odinga, who successfully challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in court, told reporters that some commission officials have received “very threatening emails” and their security has been withdrawn.

“We are actually in a very dangerous situation in this country,” Odinga said. He also urged Kenyatta to resign.

Kenya’s government did not comment on Odinga’s claims.

The electoral commission is under pressure by the opposition to reform after the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s re-election and cited irregularities in last month’s vote. Odinga had gone to court claiming vote-rigging.

Kenyatta has said the electoral commission should not be changed and has warned the judiciary not to interfere.

The new election is set for Oct. 17. Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has appointed a special team to oversee the new vote, excluding six top officials the opposition has accused of electoral fraud.

