Kenya officials say fresh presidential polls on Oct. 17

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya will hold fresh presidential elections on Oct. 17, the electoral commission announced Monday.

The new elections will be between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week to nullify the results of the Aug. 8 polls which gave victory to Kenyatta, according to a statement issued by the electoral commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The new elections will be held in just over 40 days, well within the time limit set by the Supreme Court ruling which said the fresh polls must be held within 60 days.

Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled the elections saying that the commission had committed irregularities in adding up the votes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the court decision, calling the judges “crooks,” but said he would win again in the second elections.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for the electoral commission to be disbanded and new officials to be appointed so that the fresh elections would be fair and accurate.

The electoral commission is “revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election and will share details with stakholders,” said chairman Chebukati in his statement. He asked for the Supreme Court to issue a detailed judgement “in order to allow the commission to identify areas that require improvement in the management of the fresh election.”

Chebukati said the commission and other election participants will “work together to deliver free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.”

