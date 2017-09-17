Ethiopia: 55,000 people displaced amid ethnic clashes.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The provincial government of Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region says 55,000 ethnic Oromos have been displaced by ethnic Somalis in the neighboring Somali region after a week of unrest in which dozens were killed.

The statement from Oromia Sunday follows claims by Somali regional officials earlier this week that more than 50 people were killed in an attack against ethnic Somalis in Aweday town.

Oromia officials say only 18 people were killed and that Oromos have been moving out of Somali towns and villages in fear of reprisals.

Border disputes between the two ethnic groups are common. Though they agreed to reconcile in April, conflict persists in many locations.

On Sunday presidents of the two regions met in the capital Addis Ababa and said efforts are underway to resettle the displaced.

