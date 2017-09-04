501.5
4 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia restaurant, police say

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 12:35 pm 09/08/2017 12:35pm
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says four people are dead after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant in Baidoa town in southwestern Somalia.

Officer Ahmed Isaq says the bomber walked into the crowded restaurant posing as a customer and targeted a group of diners.

Isaq says three other people are wounded.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out deadly bombings in high-profile areas of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

