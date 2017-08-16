501.5
Zimbabwe first lady wants…

Zimbabwe first lady wants diplomatic immunity over assault

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:37 am 08/16/2017 10:37am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s police say Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe has requested diplomatic immunity over an allegation that she assaulted a young model in Johannesburg earlier this week.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the South African police said that Mugabe is still in South Africa, following a day of intense speculation over her whereabouts after a 20-year-old model accused the wife of Zimbabwe’s president of assault.

The police statement said the Zimbabwean government has asked for diplomatic immunity for a suspect involved in the assault. The police have declined to name Mugabe in the case as she has not yet appeared in court.

A spokesman for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation told The Associated Press that the immunity request is under consideration.

