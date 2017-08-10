501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » War college holds conference…

War college holds conference about women, peace and security

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 12:22 am 08/10/2017 12:22am
Share

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — An annual conference is being held at the U.S. Naval War College to discuss empowering women in conflict prevention and peace.

The fifth annual Women, Peace and Security Conference is taking place at the college’s campus in Newport on Thursday and Friday.

The war college says it’s the only U.S. military academic program specifically related to the topic.

Leaders from academia, the military and non-governmental organizations are attending.

The keynote speaker is Leymah Gbowee, a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize recipient. She led a women’s peace movement that helped end Liberia’s civil war in 2003.

The inaugural conference was held after former President Barack Obama released the first national action plan in 2011 to advance women’s participation in preventing conflict and keeping peace.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Education News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?