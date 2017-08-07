501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » The Latest: Kenyans line…

The Latest: Kenyans line up at sunrise to vote

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:39 pm 08/07/2017 11:39pm
Share
Maasai men line up before the opening of the polling stations in Bissil, 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) south of Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Kenyans are going to the polls to vote in a general election after a tightly-fought presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s elections (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Early voters went to the polls across the country at sunrise. Election officials say the polls will close at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. Eastern Time, 21:00GMT) Vote counting will start immediately and results are expected within 24 to 48 hours, although authorities have up to a week to deliver official, final results.

___

6:15 a.m.

Kenyans are voting in an election that pits President Uhuru Kenyatta against challenger Raila Odinga in an East African economic hub known as much for its relative, long-term stability as the ethnic allegiances that shadow its democracy.

A key concern after polls opened Tuesday was whether Kenya would echo its 2013 election, a mostly peaceful affair despite opposition allegations of vote-tampering, or the 2007 election, which led to violence fueled by ethnic divisions that killed more than 1,000 people.

Reaction to the result could partly depend on the performance of Kenya’s electoral commission, which will collect vote counts from more than 40,000 polling stations. Kenya has nearly 20 million registered voters.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is among thousands of observers who are monitoring the election.

___

AP writer Chris Torchia in Nairobi, Kenya contributed to this series.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Government News Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?