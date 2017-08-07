501.5
The Latest: Kenya court to deal with any post-vote dispute

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:39 am 08/07/2017 11:39am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s elections to be held on Tuesday.(All times local):

2:30 p.m.

The chief justice of Kenya’s top court says the judiciary will resolve any disputes that might arise from a tightly contested election on Tuesday.

David Maraga, president of Kenya’s Supreme Court, said Monday that “we are ready to deal” with any problems after the vote pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against main opposition leader Raila Odinga. Maraga spoke after meeting former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is among international observers who will be monitoring the election.

Odinga alleged voting irregularities after losing to Kenyatta in the 2013 election and took his case to the Supreme Court, which ruled in Kenyatta’s favor by saying the election was valid.

Odinga was also a candidate in the 2007 election, which was followed by deadly violence fueled by ethnic rivalries.

