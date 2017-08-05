501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » The Latest: American, Canadian…

The Latest: American, Canadian detained ahead of Kenya vote

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:25 am 08/05/2017 05:25am
Share
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheer at an election rally in Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Kenyans are due to go to the polls on Aug. 8. to vote in presidential elections after a tightly-fought race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s presidential election (all times local):

___

12:25 p.m.

Kenya’s main opposition group says an American and a Canadian who were assisting its campaign ahead of Tuesday’s tightly contested presidential election have been detained.

James Orengo, a senior member of the opposition National Super Alliance, said Saturday that the two foreigners were taken from their homes on Friday. Orengo says the detentions occurred at around the same time that armed and masked police raided an opposition vote counting center, intimidating workers and seizing equipment.

A police official says immigration officials are holding the American and the Canadian at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak with the media.

— Tom Odula in Nairobi.

___

12 p.m.

Kenya’s presidential candidates are diving into a final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s narrowly contested election as many worry that the vote could turn violent.

President Uhuru Kenyatta again faces longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta is the son of Kenya’s first president; Odinga is the son of the country’s first vice president.

Recent elections have been contested and more than 1,000 people were killed in post-election violence a decade ago.

Some in the East African nation have been leaving the capital because of the threat of chaos, while many are simply going home to vote.

The torture and killing in recent days of a key election official in charge of the electronic voting system has some concerned about the possibility of vote tampering.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News World News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?