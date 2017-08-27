South Sudan should probe death of US reporter: rights group

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An international human rights group said the killing of an American journalist in South Sudan violates international humanitarian law and should be investigated.

Jehanne Henry, senior Africa researcher for Human Rights Watch told The Associated Press that South Sudan’s government should condemn the killing, investigate how it happened and hold those responsible to account.

On Saturday morning, 28-year-old freelance journalist, Christopher Allen, was killed when fighting erupted between opposition and government forces along the Ugandan border.

The opposition’s deputy spokesman, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, said the rebel forces launched a coordinated attack on several towns along the Ugandan border. Gabriel told AP that Allen and two other journalists were embedded with the rebels on a two-week mission and they had come from Kampala.

