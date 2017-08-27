501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » South Sudan should probe…

South Sudan should probe death of US reporter: rights group

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 12:16 pm 08/27/2017 12:16pm
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An international human rights group said the killing of an American journalist in South Sudan violates international humanitarian law and should be investigated.

Jehanne Henry, senior Africa researcher for Human Rights Watch told The Associated Press that South Sudan’s government should condemn the killing, investigate how it happened and hold those responsible to account.

On Saturday morning, 28-year-old freelance journalist, Christopher Allen, was killed when fighting erupted between opposition and government forces along the Ugandan border.

The opposition’s deputy spokesman, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, said the rebel forces launched a coordinated attack on several towns along the Ugandan border. Gabriel told AP that Allen and two other journalists were embedded with the rebels on a two-week mission and they had come from Kampala.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?