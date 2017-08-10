501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » South Africa's opposition moves…

South Africa’s opposition moves to dissolve parliament

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:54 am 08/10/2017 08:54am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s main opposition party has submitted a motion to dissolve the nation’s parliament on Thursday, which, if passed, would require fresh national elections.

“The ANC is willing to do anything to protect President Jacob Zuma,” John Steenhuisen, chief whip of the Democratic Alliance party, said. “South Africans need to be given the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls.”

Opposition parties are seeking to keep the ruling African National Congress and its leader on the defense days after Zuma narrowly survived an attempt to unseat him by a no-confidence vote.

The dissolution motion, which requires 201 out of 400 parliamentary votes to pass, is seen as unlikely to succeed as the ANC holds 249 of the house’s seats.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Congress News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?